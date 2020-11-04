Analysts Set Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Price Target at $4.06

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of PTI opened at $1.05 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

