Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $33.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.
In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of RVNC stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.
