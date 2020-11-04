Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $44.03

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.03.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 95,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
