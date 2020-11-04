Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (IAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON: IAG):
- 11/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.
- 9/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27).
- 9/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
- 9/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 101.25 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.94).
In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAGL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAGL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.