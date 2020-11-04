Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (IAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON: IAG):

11/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

10/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) was given a new GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27).

9/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 101.25 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

