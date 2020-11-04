Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) recently:

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $149.00 to $162.00.

10/21/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00.

10/20/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus-led increasing work-from-home trend. Further, growth in industrial market on the back of strong momentum across medical space remains positive. The company’s short lead times and high availability of products for immediate shipment during the ongoing pandemic are major tailwinds. Further, the company remains confident on its long-lived products portfolio and efficient manufacturing strategies. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to help the stock to gain investors’ confidence. However, softness in both Analog and Embedded Processing segments is a concern. Also, sluggish automotive market due to coronavirus pandemic is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Get Texas Instruments Incorporated alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.