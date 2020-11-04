Analyzing Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NYSE:SAMG)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 4.82 $58.19 million $0.61 12.48 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.66 $8.65 million $1.17 10.08

Barings BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -57.90% 5.58% 2.51% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 10.27% 16.89% 8.39%

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Barings BDC pays out 104.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barings BDC and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 1 3.20 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barings BDC currently has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Barings BDC on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

