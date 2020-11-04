Analyzing Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) & Approach Resources (OTCMKTS:AREXQ)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) and Approach Resources (OTCMKTS:AREXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Approach Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78% Approach Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bellatrix Exploration and Approach Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Approach Resources has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Approach Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.00 -$112.90 million ($22.69) N/A Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million N/A N/A

Approach Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Summary

Approach Resources beats Bellatrix Exploration on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

