Analyzing Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) & Steelcase (OTCMKTS:SCS)

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) and Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Steelcase has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxx Sports TV has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Steelcase and Maxx Sports TV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steelcase 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steelcase currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Steelcase’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steelcase is more favorable than Maxx Sports TV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steelcase and Maxx Sports TV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steelcase $3.72 billion 0.34 $199.70 million $1.50 7.43 Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Steelcase has higher revenue and earnings than Maxx Sports TV.

Profitability

This table compares Steelcase and Maxx Sports TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steelcase 4.33% 15.72% 5.82% Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Steelcase shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Steelcase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Steelcase beats Maxx Sports TV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. The company's interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, data-driven space measurement, lease origination, furniture `and asset management, and hosted event services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Smith System, AMQ, Turnstone, Orangebox, and Designtex brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Maxx Sports TV

Reconditioned Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

