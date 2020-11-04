Analyzing Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) & 3DX Industries (NYSE:DDDX)

3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

3DX Industries has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 3DX Industries and Quad/Graphics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quad/Graphics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3DX Industries and Quad/Graphics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics $3.92 billion 0.03 -$156.30 million N/A N/A

3DX Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quad/Graphics.

Profitability

This table compares 3DX Industries and Quad/Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics -4.53% 16.03% 1.43%

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats 3DX Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

