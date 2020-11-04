Analyzing Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) & Dawson Geophysical (OTCMKTS:DWSN)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zion Oil & Gas and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Dawson Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $145.77 million 0.28 -$15.21 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dawson Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54% Dawson Geophysical -0.96% -1.27% -1.03%

Summary

Dawson Geophysical beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.