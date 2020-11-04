Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP) Shares Gap Down to $476.50

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $476.50, but opened at $461.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) shares last traded at $461.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 500.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 492.83.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber products.

