Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Shares of Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.78. Angus Energy shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 7,900,143 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.