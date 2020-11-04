Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%.

AM opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

