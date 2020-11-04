AppCoins Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107,075.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and $107,075.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.