Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price was up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 148,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 212,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,469 shares of company stock valued at $937,072. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

