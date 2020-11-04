Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aptinyx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.