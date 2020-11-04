AquaBounty Technologies’ (AQB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Securities

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at National Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.72.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

