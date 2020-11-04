AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Shares of AQB stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

