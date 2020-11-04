Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 83.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 261.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Shares of ABR opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a current ratio of 18.10.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

