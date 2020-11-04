ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.18 EPS

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABIO opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

