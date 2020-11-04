Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 696,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 405,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

