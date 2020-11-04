Argentum (ARG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

