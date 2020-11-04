Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post $482.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.50 million. Argo Group posted sales of $462.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

