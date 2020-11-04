Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE ANET opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total transaction of $388,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.41, for a total value of $1,799,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

