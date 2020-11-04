Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NYSE ANET opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.48.
A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.59.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
