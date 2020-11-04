ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.