ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 37.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $9,871,000.

NUVA opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

