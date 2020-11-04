ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 4,225 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,731,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,746,000 after acquiring an additional 109,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,269,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on AJRD shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

