ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $376,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 58.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 690.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 135,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

