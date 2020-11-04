ARK Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,535,333. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.