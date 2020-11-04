ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $102,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,804,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,685,000 after purchasing an additional 161,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,508,000 after purchasing an additional 264,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $106.15.

