ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $8,080,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

