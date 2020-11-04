ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $445,000 in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent quarter.

PolyPid stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. PolyPid Ltd. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by ($5.96). Equities research analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

PYPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PolyPid in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

PolyPid Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

