ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $506.58 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $501.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.77 and a 200-day moving average of $394.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

