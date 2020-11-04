ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,311 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

