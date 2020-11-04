ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 75.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 315,701 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 88.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 98.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 626,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

