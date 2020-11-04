ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shopify stock opened at $982.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,543.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,004.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $908.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

