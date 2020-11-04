Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio’s earnings. Assertio posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assertio.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 153.61% and a negative net margin of 117.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.34 million.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 20.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Assertio stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 185,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,341. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

