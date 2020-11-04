At Home Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of At Home Group in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOME. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 366,330 shares worth $7,839,462. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

