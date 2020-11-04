Atheios Price Up 108.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 101.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Atheios has a market cap of $9,518.01 and $16.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

