Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 77,500 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $547,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Atlas Mara Limited Company Profile

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

