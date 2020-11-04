AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,414 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AT&T by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 96,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

