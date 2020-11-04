Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $168.50, but opened at $175.00. Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) shares last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 16,189 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76). Insiders bought 43,668 shares of company stock worth $7,442,848 in the last three months.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

