Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:AUP traded up C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,475. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$6.49 and a 12 month high of C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$266,176.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,969,553.26. Also, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total value of C$964,988.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,499,881 shares in the company, valued at C$129,438,084.24.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.