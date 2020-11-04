AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Shares of AVB opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

