Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

