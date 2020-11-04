Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,085,809. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Avantor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 10,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

