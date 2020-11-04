Avion Wealth Buys 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Intel by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Intel by 36.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 210,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Intel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

