Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Receives $31.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 60.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avnet by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 24.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $26.30 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

