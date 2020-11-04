AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $44.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:AXS opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 163,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 209,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,606,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,886.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,061,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,995,499. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

