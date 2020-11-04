B. Riley Comments on DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DZSI. BidaskClub raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

DZSI stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.30. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.